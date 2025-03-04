Akpoti-Uduaghan: No formal petition against Akpabio — Senate

THE Chairman of Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, (APC, Ekiti South), said yesterday there was currently no formal petition against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

He also described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegation against the Senate President as a storm in a teacup, even as he insisted that all senators, including Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, must adhere to Senate rules in their conduct and utterances,

Adaramodu, who said this while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show, monitored in Abuja, yesterday, explained that the Senate, as an institution, would not react to speculations or issues raised on a television programme or other media platforms.

He noted that as an arm of government, parliamentary business was conducted within the confines of either the Senate or the House of Representatives.

Adaramodu said: “The Senate does not conduct its affairs based on what is trending on social media. There must be a formal petition or a matter raised before the Senate before any investigation can take place.

“There is no formal matter before the Senate regarding these allegations. The only issue before the Senate is Senator Natasha’s non-compliance with the standing orders.”

Speaking on the controversy surrounding sitting arrangement which sparked the chain of events, the Senate spokesman explained that his colleague, Akpoti-Uduaghan, must submit herself to rules of the Senate.

Citing Order 6 of the Senate rules which empowers the Senate President to assign seats to senators, he noted that all lawmakers, by the rules of the Senate, were expected to speak from their designated seats.
According to him, any breach of this rule undermines order in the chamber.

He argued further that if a senator followed due process in raising a point of order, no Senate President would deny him or her recognition.

He equally dismissed insinuations that the President of the Senate could intimidate his colleagues by denying them recognition, noting that the Senate President was one among equals.

The Senate spokesman also re-echoed views expressed by most of his colleagues who rejected the call by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Senator Godswill Akpabio to submit himself to an open investigation to clear himself and the Senate of the allegations raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is to appear before the Senate Committee on Ethics Privileges, and Public Petitions for investigation over her conduct at plenary last week.

Vanguard

A.I

March 4, 2025

