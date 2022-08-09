Akure/Ado Road: Transport Minister visits Fashola, seeks urgent action￼

THE Minister of State for Transportation, Ademola Adegoroye, has urged the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, to expedite action on the commencement of the reconstruction of the Akure/Ado Ekiti Road.

Adegoroye, on a visit to Fashola in his office in Abuja, said the people of Ondo and Ekiti States had continued to experience too much pain on the bad road and therefore needed a respite.

This was stated in a statement by Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Special Assistant on Media to Adegoroye on Monday in Akure.

Fashola had disclosed in a recent interview that lack of funds had delayed the mobilisation of the contractor to the site of the project.

However, Adegoroye, who was making his second visit to the works minister in one month, said the poor state of the road necessitated an urgent action from the federal government.

He told Fashola that his people would not let him rest at home until work began on the road, promising to keep visiting the minister once every week until the project took off.

Adegoroye said the road project would be the major benefit of both states from the unprecedented 77 road projects embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and currently ongoing across the country.

Adegoroye also saluted Fashola for his hard work, forthrightness and determination in ensuring the growth of road infrastructure in the country.

Responding, Fashola reaffirmed his earlier comment that lack of funds had made it difficult for the government to begin the project, saying the road had not been abandoned.

Thanking Adegoroye for showing genuine concerns over the project, Fashola promised his counterpart that he would do everything within his power to ensure that the project took off in no distant time.

In a related development, Adegoroye also paid a visit to Mrs Folasade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, to seek her assistance for young school leavers of Ondo State origin who were desirous of getting employed in the federal civil and public service.

Responding, the Head of Service, who said she was impressed with the minister’s show of interest in his people’s welfare, stated that there was an embargo on employment.

She added that there could be a waiver in critical sectors of public service, promising to give special consideration to Ondo State when such opportunities arose. (NAN)

KN