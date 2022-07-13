Alleged missing N10bn: Ex-militant leader berates Senate for threatening PAP boss, Dikio

EX-militant leader Reuben Wilson on Tuesday berated the Senate Committee on Public Accounts over its threat to issue a warrant of arrest against the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd).

The senate committee was irked by Dikio’s failure to honour its invitation over the N10 billion which was allegedly unaccounted for in an auditor’s report.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Matthew Urhogbide, was quoted to have issued the threat due to the alleged failure of Dikio to honour several invitations extended to him.

In his reaction, Wilson said that the audit report in question traced the unaccounted funds to 2015-2016 fiscal year, long before Dikio was appointed.

He wondered why anyone who has the interest of the Niger Delta at heart would try to pick up a fight with Dikio who had utilised the amnesty office well beyond the imagination of ex-agitators.

Wilson, who is also the Founder of the Pastor Reuben Initiative for Good Leadership and Accountability, an APC support group, recalled how ex-militants frequently blocked the East-West Road due to one form of agitation or the other.

He noted that the protests were due to the mismanagement of the Amnesty Office by past administrators.

Wilson pointed out that since Dikio came onboard, none of those needless protests has been heard of.

He said that it would be a great disservice if he (Wilson) did not put the records straight.

The ex-militant leader warned against moves by anyone to drag the name of Dikio to the mud over baseless issues.

“The amnesty programme is a very sensitive programme, a security programme meant to maintain peace and stability in the Niger Delta through meaningful engagement of the ex-militants which Dikio has done,” the ex-agitator said.

“Training is currently ongoing for over 100 ex-militants in Akwa-Ibom. I just visited the place. They are being trained on fishery, piggery and cocoa farming, feed production and more. (NAN)

