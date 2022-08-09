Alleged N11.3m theft: Absence of counsel stalls proceedings

TRIAL of a 23-year-old man, Sedeliu Iziomo, charged with stealing N11.3 million from a new generation bank was on Monday stalled due to absence of his counsel.

Then News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had, on July 26, arraigned Iziomo on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo had remanded the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending determination of his bail application.

On Monday, the EFCC counsel, Mr Nnemeka Omewa, prayed the court for a date for commencement of the trial, following the absence of defence counsel, Mrs Mercy Akabue.

“My lord, the defendant was arraigned at the last date of adjournment and I doubt if the defense had filed bail application before the court.

“In view of no application filed, we shall be asking for a date for the commencement of trial,” Omewa said.

The EFCC had alleged that the defendant conspired with one Jude Alpheous (already charged) on July 12, 2019, to steal the money from the bank.

It also submitted that the defendant had, between July 12, 2019 and July 15, 2019, converted the N11.27 million to his personal use.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

NAN reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 409 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Taiwo adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for hearing of bail application. (NAN)

A.I