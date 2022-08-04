Alleged N88.1m fraud: Absence of prosecution witness stalls trial

ABSENCE of a prosecution witness on Wednesday stalled the trial of one Abiodun Amusa charged with N88.1 million fraud before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amusa is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on possession of fraudulent documents and retention of proceeds of criminal conduct.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting him.

EFCC counsel, Mr Samuel Daji, told the court on Wednesday that prosecution had planned to close its case but its last witness could not make it to the court.

Daji prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable it to present the witness for evidence.

Defence counsel, Mr Olarewaju Ajanaku, did not object to the submission.

NAN reports that the defendant had pleaded not guilty to the charge when he was arraigned on Nov. 1, 2021.

EFCC alleges that the defendant had between Oct. 24, 2020 and Aug. 20, 2021 in Lagos, retained N88.1 million in his First Bank account which he knew to be proceeds of various internet and cyber crimes.

According to the commission, the alleged offences contravene Sections 1 (3)(d), 6 (8)(b) and 17 (a)(b) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences, 2006.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until Aug. 12 for further hearing. (NAN)

