AMAC: APC calls for calm over tribunal judgement appeal

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged its supporters in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) to remain calm over an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the election petition tribunal ruling which gave victory to its candidate.

Alhaji Murtala Usman-Karshi, the APC AMAC Candidate for the Feb. 12 FCT Area Councils election said this on Monday in Abuja when he received some party members led by the AMAC APC Chairman, Alhaji Muktar Abubakar on a solidarity visit.

The FCT election petition tribunal sitting at the Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, had nullified the election of Zakka Maikalangu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as AMAC Chairman.

Delivering judgement, the three-member panel led by Chief Magistrate Muinat Olashade Oyekan, declared Murtala Usman Karshi of the APC as the authentic winner of the Feb. 12, AMAC poll.

However, Maikalangu has filed an appeal against the tribunal judgement.

Usman- Karshi urged his supporters to remain prayerful while awaiting the outcome of the appeal filed by the PDP candidate.

He expressed optimism that the appeal court judgement would be in his favour.

“I will continue to appeal to our people to remain calm and be law abiding with the appeal of the tribunal judgement, maintaining peace is our culture, let’s adhere to that and wait for the appeal judgement.

” I want to appreciate you for identifying with me over the verdict passed by the tribunal, as we are vindicated at the tribunal so shall we in the appeal judgement.

“Because you can not suppress the truth no matter how much you try. it is only the guilty ones that are afraid.

“We urge our people to remain calm and be steadfast in prayers. By the Grace of God, the verdict of the Appeal Court will vindicate us.Our people should have faith in God as well as the judiciary as it is the last hope of the common man.

“Whatever God has written and ordained, no human can obliterate it,” he said.

He commended them for remaining calm and law abiding and assured that God willing, he would be crowned as the winner at the poll at the end of the legal tussle.

Earlier, Abubakar, who led hundreds of APC loyalists to Murtala’s house, assured him that the party was solidly behind him in all the struggle.

” We are here to re-assure you of our support and we shall continue to remain solidly behind you,” he said.

The Chairman also assured him of the party’s readiness to mobilise the people of the area for APC. (NAN)

A.I