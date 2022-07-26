American entertainer, Nick Cannon, welcomes eighth child

AMERICAN entertainer, Nick cannon and his partner, Bre Tiesi, have welcomed their first baby together. However, the child is the eighth offspring of the star from five women.

Bre Tiesi, 31, via her Instagram page on Monday shared the good news. Sharing a series of emotional photos and videos via her social media platforms, she captioned her post, “I did it. A natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling/limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,”

Sharing her experience on how Nick Cannon showed up for her, she added, “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed up for us… I couldn’t have done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

In January 2022, Nick Cannon revealed that he and Tiesi were expecting a baby.

The recent baby makes the eighth child of Nick Cannon after having 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; five-year-old, Golden “Sagon”; a one-year-old, Powerful Queen, with Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa.

Sadly, Nick Cannon lost a child, Zen, in December to brain cancer five months after he was born.

-Daily Trust

KN