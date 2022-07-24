ANAMBRA State House of Assembly has called on Gov. Charles Soludo to direct the Commissioner for Works to rehabilitate the collapsed Ukwaka-Umudim bridge, Nnewi.

This followed a motion moved under 'Matters of Urgent Public Importance' by Mr. Nonso Okafor representing Nnewi North constituency during plenary on July 21. The Speaker, Mr. Uche Okafor who presided over the plenary session had put it to vote while the lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote. He said, ``Colleagues, you have all heard one of us, Hon. Nonso Smart Okafor calling on us to support him in appealing to the governor to rehabilitate Ukwaka-Umudim bridge. ``Be it therefore resolved that this honourable House calls on the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo, to direct the Commissioner for Works to rehabilitate the collapsed Ukwaka-Umudim bridge.” Speaking on the motion, Mr. Smart Okafor urged the governor to come to the aid of the people of Nnewi, by reconstructing the collapsed bridge.

``The collapsed bridge is the only bridge connecting the two major roads, which are of high importance to the people and commuters.

``That bridge has recently collapsed and we are calling on the governor to direct the Commissioner for Works, to see that the bridge is rehabilitated. ``If that is done, it is going to be a very big sigh of relief for Nnewi community.

A.I