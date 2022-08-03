Anambra govt. dissolves boards of department, agencies

THE Boards and Governing Councils of government departments and agencies have been dissolved with immediate effect. They are hereby directed to hand over to the most senior civil servants in their organizations.

Paul Nwosu, commissioner of information, Anambra State, stated this in a statement made available to Realnews on Monday, August 1.

According to him, “The newly confirmed Transition Committee Chairmen will be inaugurated on the 2nd of August, 2022. They will return to the their various LGAs where they will in turn inauguate their various councillors. Arrangement is underway to hold a retreat for the Transition Committee Chairmen and their principal officers.

Part of the statement reads: “In furtherance of government policy to re-enact the prosperous era of Chief M.I Okpara in the old Eastern region when cash crops were the main source of revenue, ANSEC has constituted a committee drawn from the three Senatorial zones to map out strategies for distributing the millions of coconut and palm seedlings which have been procured.

“ANSEC formally terminated the contract awarded to Messrs Rockland Development Ltd to construct the Ministry of Housing main office complex at Jerome Udorji Secretariat, Awka. Valued at N33,253,119,66, the contract was cancelled due to lack of execution of the job on the part of the contractor and ANSEC has resolved to take necessary steps to recover the said amount paid to the contractor.

“The Attorney General of the state presented a memo that seeks to reform major aspects of the dispensation of justice. She called for the building of model Juvenile Delinquent facility in line with international standards. Presently, non of such facility exists in the South East.

“She also proposed that the state justice system be digitized for quick dispensation of justice. To this end, she is pushing for the staff of the Ministry of justice and the judiciary to undergo digital training by computer experts. ANSEC was also informed that the Ministry of Justice is working to establish designated courts to expeditiously dispense with sexual related offences.”

