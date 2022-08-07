THE Renaissance Modern Polytechnic, Mbaukwu in Anambra Saturday held its maiden graduation ceremony for its 300 pioneer students.

The Anglican Church-run polytechnic, which was founded in 2021, was formally dedicated by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, on Friday.

The event was part of the activities marking the 60th birthday of Most Rev. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim,

the Archbishop, Eccliastical Province Of The Niger and Bishop, Diocese of Awka.

In a speech at the graduation, the Acting Rector of the institution, Prof. Clifford Nwanna, said the school had commenced certificate courses.

Nwanna, however, said that the institution was waiting for accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education in order to begin its Diploma programmes.

He said the three months certificate programmes were in Fine Arts, Multimedia, Para-legal Studies, Hospitality and Home Management, Photography, Online Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

He congratulated the graduating students on the successful completion of their studies.

Nwanna urged them to sustain their training, build on it and become problem solvers in society.

“We are in serious business here and from what has happened so far, this polytechnic is going to be a centre for technology incubation, entrepreneurship development and metal fabrication.

“Already, some of these graduates have started putting their training into work, thereby creating wealth through these economic activities.

“This is in addition to the knowledge acquired in the art of entrepreneurship, which is being able to manage a business,” Nwanna said.

Also, Ibezim said that education and health were cardinal in his missionary mandate.

The cleric, therefore, described the establishment of the institution as part of the fulfillment of his mandate. (NAN)

A.I