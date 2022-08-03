Anambra vaccinates 643,658 residents against COVID-19 – Official 

THE Anambra Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ASPHCDA) says about

643,658 residents have been fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, made the disclosure at the commencement of the

first round of 2022 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCH) on Wednesday in Awka.

Ezenyimulu said there was the need to sustain all COVID-19 prevention protocols in spite of the success recorded in the state in terms of vaccination against the disease.

She added that “there is need to maintain all the COVID-19 prevention protocols which are also strategic in the prevention of monkeypox virus currently in circulation globally.

“I also want to announce that the state will roll out the SCALES initiative for COVID-19 mass vaccination beginning from Monday.

“SCALES initiative was first introduced in November 2021 by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“It is to rapidly ramp up COVID-19 vaccine coverage by expanding access to the vaccines outside the health facility.

“We appeal to all eligible residents that are yet to receive their vaccination to go to the nearest COVID-19 site and get vaccinated.”

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said the commemoration of the MNCH week would help to reduce maternal and

child mortality, as well as increase health education among the populace.

He said that the Gov. Charles Soludo-led administration invested in interventions such as nutrition screening, Vitamin A, birth registration,

family planning and distribution of long-lasting insecticide treated nets.

“Other interventions are deworming, antenatal care, routine immunisation for children between ages 0 and 5, yellow fever vaccination, HIV counselling and testing services.

“We advise mothers and caregivers to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the MNCH week by ensuring that their children receive these interventions.

“We also call on our pregnant women and women of child bearing age to visit primary healthcare facilities to access health care services,” Obidike said. (NAN)

