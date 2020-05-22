THE Nigerian Navy says it will inaugurate an Isolation Centre in Lagos State to support the Federal Government’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic, during its 64th anniversary.

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this during a news conference on Friday in Abuja, to outline activities lined-up to mark the service’s 64th anniversary.

The anniversary activities are scheduled to take place from Monday, May 25, to Monday June 1.

The CNS said that all Ships would be dressed in overalls until the event lasted

Ibas, who was represented by Rear Adm. Ifeola Mohammed, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, said that due to the pandemic the celebration would be low-key to reflect the mood of the nation.

“I, therefore, use this opportunity to extend our condolences to all Nigerians that lost their loved ones amidst this pandemic. May their gentle souls Rest in Peace.

“It is pertinent to state that this period will also witness the distribution of palliatives and donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), by the navy.

“In this regard, the naval headquarters and all commands will further engage with designated authorities in host communities for distribution of palliatives and PPE from Thursday May 28, to Friday May 29,” he said.

He further said that a modified and highly restricted Ceremonial Sunset would be held at command levels on June 1, to mark the end of the week-long activities of the anniversary.

Ibas, while giving the operational achievements of the service from 2015 to 2020, noted that the Nigerian navy had within five years conducted and also participated in more than 60 exercises and operations.

The CNS said that 35 major exercises and operations were game changers.

On operational availability of ships, Ibas said the Federal Government had assisted the navy to take delivery of numerous ships.

He said they included recent acquisitions of Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), Seaward Defence Boats, Patrol Craft and Training Ships as well as Helicopter.

NAN

– May 22, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT /

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)