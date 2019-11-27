Festival celebrates 20 years of democracy in Nigeria

SONGS of Nigeria Festival (SONIFES) on Tuesday night organised music and dance festival to commemorate 20 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

The festival, put together by Afro Cultour organisation, was endorsed by Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

The music festival witnessed variety of thrilling performances by musical bands, dishing out varieties of Nigerian evergreen

tunes, as well as a mix of new music.

A number of upcoming comedians also thrilled the crowd with rib cracking jokes.

Mr Chuks Akamadu, the Executive Secretary of SONIFES, said that experiencing 20 years of unbroken democracy was worth rolling out the drums.

Akamadu said that the music festival, which started in 2009, was also celebrating its 10th edition.

He added that “it is the 10th anniversary of SONIFEST and we are celebrating Nigeria’s 20 years of unbroken democracy.

“We are telling the world that Nigeria has achieved a milestone which all our well-wishers should be proud of.”

Akamadu said that though June 12 had recently been designated as Democracy Day by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal

Government, May 29 remained the hand-over date to a new government.

“Democracy Day celebration should be a year round event, which should span till 2020, because of its significance.

“The first, second and third republics were short-lived, so; there is need to celebrate our fourth republic which has endured.

Democracy is finally here to stay.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the show also witnessed award presentations to some worthy individuals, including

Mr Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

