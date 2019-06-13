THE Ayeka kingdom in Okitipupa Local Government of Ondo State recorded a new historical template

in Ikale Land as its first female regent was installed.

She is Princess Barrister Oluyemi Bajowa, wife of The Jagunmolu of Ikale Land and Ojagbulegun of Ayeka kingdom, Gen. Olu Bajowa (rtd).

The appointment of the Regent was occasioned by the passage to glory of the Lumure of Ayeka kingdom, Late Oba Frederick Bode Ayelomi, who died on the 19th of February, 2019.

Princess Bajowa’s assumption of Regency on Wednesday, the 12th of June was a result of high powered consultation by Ayeka kingmakers and Council of High Chiefs.

The installation rites, which had all the trappings of Ayeka Ule traditional and cultural heritage, was performed by the kingmakers led by The Lisa of Ayeka kingdom, High Chief Babatunde Ayeyowa, supported by The Ojomo of Ayeka, High Chief Olatubosun Akinola, The Kanye of Ayeka kingdom, The Bolodeoku of Ayeka kingdom and High Chief Raphael Ayelomi.

Present at the high octane installation were the Iyaloja of Ayeka, Iyalode of Ayeka, Iyalaje of Ayeka, women leaders and the youths of Ayeka kingdom.

Gen. Olu Bajowa, the philanthropist per excellence and culture ambassador, who is the proud husband of the Regent, expressed delight at the record breaking occasion.

He said the Ayeka regency is significant in a lot of ways because in this part of the world, (Ikale Land), it is rare for kingmakers to resolve to anoint a female as Regent, though it is fast becoming an acceptable culture in Yoruba Land, praising the Council of kingmakers for toeing the path of such a noble development.

Bajowa promised to give his better half all the necessary support towards advancing the course of growth of Ayeka Kingdom.

Present at the installation were the Ijamas, High Chiefs and the Omojas. Upon the announcement and enthronement of the Regent, the town was thrown into ecstatic jubilation, drums were rolled out throughout the Kingdom, whilst people trooped to the palace with so much to eat and drink.

At the end of the traditional rite, High Chief Luwoye of Ayeka Kingdom, Prince Banjo Ayelomi on behalf of the Lulaire Royal family, expressed his profound appreciation to the Kingdom for accepting the nomination of the Lulaire Royal family.

