GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has felicitated the Etsu Tsaragi, Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Kpotwa on the 29th anniversary of his coronation.

AbdulRazaq, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Rafiu Ajakaye, urged the monarch to continue to work for peace and development of his people.

“His Excellency sends salutations to the monarch on this joyous occasion while acknowledging the roles he has played in promoting peace, mutual understanding, and socioeconomic development not just within his domain but across the whole of Kwara State.

“The Governor felicitates the first class monarch, his family, and the entire Tsaragi district of Edu Local Government.

“He prays the Almighty Allah, the owner of all dominion, to grant the Etsu Tsaragi good health, more wisdom, and longer and more peaceful reign on the exalted throne of his forefathers,” Ajakaye said.

NAN

– May 23, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT /

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)