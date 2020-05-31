EBERE Amaraizu, the Director, Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO), has felicitated with Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, on his 54 birthday.

Amaraizu, who was also the National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), congratulated the minister in a message on Sunday in Enugu.

He said NLO and POCACOV congratulated Dare for his numerous youth and sports developmental strides, since he assumed office.

Amaraizu said the Minister had done a lot and showed compassion to the families of late Nigerian football legends, Samuel Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini.

“There is the payment of monthly allowance to the mothers of late Samuel Okwaraji and Rashidi Yekini, among other youth and sports development programmes.

“Also, national athletes have been placed on monthly stipend during the COVID-19 lockodown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic,’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development under the minister’s watch achieved positive results in sports development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that POCACOV is a police programme aimed at saving youth from the claws of cultism and other vices through viable community driven engagements.

The programme work in collaboration with different stakeholders for safe and secured environment.

NAN

– May 31, 2020 @ 13:38 GMT /

