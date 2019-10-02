GOV. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday donated audio books for the use of the visually impaired students of the School for Special Needs in Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq, who visited the school, congratulated the students on Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary celebration.

The governor’s visit came after the students returned from the independence parade at the Metropolitan Square in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq, who had gone to identify with the children, also inspected the ongoing renovation of two blocks of five classrooms in the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the renovation works followed the governor’s maiden visit to the school in July.

During the visit he had lamented the neglect of the school and pledged to ensure the facilities were upgraded.

Mrs Faoziyah Aroyehun, the principal of the school, commended the governor for the audio books, which she said would be very useful for the pupils.

“These audio books are particularly useful for the visually impaired students and we appreciate Your Excellency for the kind gesture.

“We also commend you for the ongoing interventions in the school, which you facilitated,” she said.

