AS Nigeria marks its 59th Independence Anniversary on Oct. 1, Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to place national interest above their individual interests in order to move the nation forward.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Monday by Orji Kalu Media Office, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), stressed the need to reflect on the past in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

He called on Nigerians to support government at all levels and urged policy makers to make the welfare of Nigerians a top priority in the policy thrust of the government.

Kalu pointed out that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable and stressed that cultural, religious and ethnic diversity of the country should be seen as an asset for nation building.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was desirous of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

“As we mark Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary, we must reflect on the past in a bid to build a prosperous nation.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources and as such, Nigerians deserve a good standard of living.

“The government and the governed must support each other in building a Nigeria of our dream.

Every nation has its own challenges and Nigeria is not an exception.

“However, the onus is on leaders at all levels to embrace the tenets of democracy, anchored on good governance.

“The challenges facing the country will evaporate if all and sundry play their respective roles with utmost sincerity,’’ Kalu said

The former governor wished Nigerians a hitch-free celebration.

NAN

-Sep 30, 2019 @15:15 GMT |

