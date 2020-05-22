THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Ebonyi office, on Friday, celebrated its 47th anniversary with the destitute and other less privileged persons.

Mrs Ann Ibe, Ebonyi NYSC Coordinator, said during the visit to St. Vincent De Paul Destitute and Old Peoples Home, in Abakaliki, that the scheme used the occasion to identify with the vulnerable members of the society.

Ibe advised the inmates of the home not to see their condition as irredeemable urging them to have absolute trust and faith in God for redemption.

“We especially urge you to maintain good health to boost your immunity in fighting the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am impressed with the level of physical distancing you maintained during this visit and encourage you to observe other precautionary measures such as regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, wearing of face masks among others.

“This made us present COVID-19 preventive items such as sanitisers and face masks produced by our corps members to supplement foodstuffs and other items we are presenting to you,” she said.

The NYSC state director called on groups and individuals clamouring for the proscription of the scheme to have a rethink as the country needs it most to overcome various social problems confronting it.

“The scheme was established on this day in 1973 by the then Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s administration to cushion the effects of the Nigerian/Biafran civil war.

“The government embarked on policies of rehabilitation, reconciliation and reconstruction to ensure national unity and integration aftermath the war.

“The NYSC played a pivotal role in actualising these polices as budding youths with patriotic zeal were sent to hinterlands across the country for national service.

“There is no part of the country where you will not see youth corps members as the scheme has assisted in achieving the overall objectives of national service,” she said.

She observed that in spite of several challenges confronting the scheme, it had assisted in infusing national integration, chiefly inter-tribal marriages.

“The scheme provides an avenue for corps members across the country to socialise and, in the process, finding life partners.

“I found my husband as a corps member and, apart from football, the scheme is the highest unifying factor in the county,” she said.

Miss Elizabeth Agbo, Coordinator of the home, thanked the NYSC for the visit, noting that the items would provide succour to the inmates in this pandemic period.

Agbo said that NYSC members had contributed to the upkeep of the home and had taken it as their own entity.

“NYSC members in respective batches have been involved in providing for the inmates, reconstruction and renovation of structures either as individuals or groups.

“We will continue praying for you and wish you many years of fruitful service to the country,” she said.

NAN

May 22, 2020 @ 17:55 GMT

