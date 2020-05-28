THE Ogun chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated Gov. Dapo Abiodun on the twin occasions of his one year in office and his 60th birthday.

The party, in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mrs Olusola Ogunsanya, said Abiodun had performed ‘brilliantly’ in the last 12 months, in spite of the state’s dwindling financial resources.

The APC stated that it had reviewed the activities of the Abiodun-led administration since its inception on May 29, 2019 and concluded that it had performed “creditably well”.

It noted that the governor had continued to embark on rapid development of infrastructure, particularly in education, agriculture, healthcare, youth employment and road construction since he assumed the headship of the state.

The party noted that the projects were spread across the three senatorial districts, adding that all parts of the state had continued to have “true sense of belonging.

“The APC particularly commended the governor for demonstrating true leadership by rising up to the occasion in the face of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

“There is no doubt that the round-the-clock activities and measures taken by the governor have curtailed the spread of the disease in Ogun, in spite of its closeness to Lagos state, the epicenter of the disease.

“Another area for which the governor is deserving of commendation is his practice of politics of inclusiveness without bitterness.

“This has restored peace to the polity, unlike what obtained in the state before his assumption of office.

“While rejoicing with Your Excellency over your successful one year in office, we also congratulate you on your 60th birthday and wish you many happy returns in good health and in service to humanity,” the party said.

NAN

– May 28, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT /

