THE APC National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, says Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Leader of Afenifere, a Pan Yoruba Group, has contributed significantly to human capacity development in Nigeria.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, on Thursday, described the Afenifere leader as “a man of great repute, accomplished educationist, astute politician, elder-statesman and a die-hard Awoist”.

Eulogising him on his 94th birthday, the APC national leader, said

Fasoranti had moulded the lives of numerous youths who now occupy important positions in the socioeconomic and political life of our country.

“As Afenifere leader, Pa Fasoranti effectively contributed to and enriched the discourse on regional integration, nation-building and good governance.

“With a benefit of hindsight, he advocated for a pure federal principle as the basis for peaceful co-existence in an indivisible and united one Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, what we are celebrating is the success story of leadership by example, political consistency, loyalty to the progressive cause, devotion to principle, integrity, courage of conviction and uncommon contentment.

“Chief Fasoranti filled the vacuum left behind by our illustrious pathfinders and cherished leaders.

“In post-Chief Abraham Adesanya era, Papa laboured tirelessly to build bridges of unity, accommodation, understanding, reconciliation and harmony in Yorubaland,” Tinubu said in a tribute to Fasoranti.

He said that through thick and thin, Fasoranti had remained a true democrat, a tested, trusted, silent and productive worker in the progressive vineyard, a dependable ally of early leaders and a man of honour.

“Through dint of hardwork, dedication and commitment to excellence, Papa rose to the pinnacle of his chosen profession, serving as principal of reputable schools when the standard and quality of education were high.

“As a distinguished grassroots player, Chief Fasoranti led the way in community service as Chairman of Akure Local Council,” the APC chieftain said.

Tinubu added that the Afenifere leader inspired, mobilised and supported like-minded patriots to keep the banner of Awoist philosophy flying in Akure city.

“Fasoranti performed excellently as a two-time Commissioner for Finance under Gov. Adekunle Ajasin, whose administration effectively implemented the five cardinal programmes of free education, free health services, full employment and rural development.

“Throughout his public service career, Papa served without blemish and scandal, but made his mark as a shining example to people who aspired to selfless leadership.

“Having embraced a Spartan lifestyle, Papa has shunned covetousness, counselled against primitive accumulation and decried indiscipline in high places.

“As a public figure and private person, Papa has borne personal and political vicissitudes with sober reflection and philosophical calmness in a world that is full of ups and downs,” he said.

He said, “l pray that God imbue him with more wisdom and robust health to continue to serve as a moral compass and guardian to the political class.”

