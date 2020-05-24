THE All Progressives National Congress, APC, National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has eulogised Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwanu Aremu Akiolu on his 17th coronation anniversary.

While congratulating the foremost traditional ruler on the anniversary, Tinubu said Oba Akiolu had offered focused, committed and purposeful leadership in Lagos.

He noted that his reign has not only helped to foster peace, stability and tremendous development in the state, it has also brought unity and cohesion within the traditional institution in Lagos.

In a congratulatory statement issued by his Media Office on Saturday in Lagos and signed by Tunde Rahman, the APC leader said: “I congratulate His Royal Majesty, Oba Rilwanu Aremu Okikiola Akiolu ‘Olowo Eko, on his 17th coronation anniversary.

“Oba Akiolu has offered focused, committed, purposeful and dynamic leadership in Lagos.

His reign this past 17 years has helped in engendering peace, stability and development in the state as it has also brought unity and cohesion within the traditional institution in Lagos and beyond.

“A foremost traditional ruler fondly called ‘Olowo Eko, “Oba Akiolu has led the way for other royal fathers in Lagos to follow. He has given unwavering support to government’s policies and activities in Lagos.

“His wise counsel is invaluable. It helped in navigating difficult junctures during my time as governor. In the same fashion, he has also made his tremendous experience and wisdom available for successive governors after me, including the present Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“I pray that his reign continues to bring forth peace, stability and prosperity to Lagos State. May God grant Oba Akiolu the grace of long life, good health and increased wisdom. Kabiyesi, ki ade o pe lori, ki bata o pe lese, ki esin oba o jeko pe ooo. Amin.”

