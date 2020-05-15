NATIONAL Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has commended ace journalist, Dele Momodu, for his contributions to good governance.

Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, described the ace journalist as a prolific writer, who has earned his innumerable stripes.

The APC leader, while congratulating Momodu, added that turning 60 was significant.

“Momodu has done remarkably well for the journalism profession and for his country.

“He fought relentlessly for the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria and for the promotion of good governance and social justice,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu noted that Momodu was also actively involved in pro-democracy activities while traversing the media landscape and forging what was to become an exciting and illustrious career.

“For that, he was forced on exile by the Abacha military junta, at that time both of us, along with some other progressives, continued the struggle for the revalidation of the annulled June 12 election,” he said.

According to Tinubu, Momodu is not only a pro-democracy activist, but also a political actor.

“Also remarkable is his regular, incisive and helpful interventions in social and governance issues,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos State lauded Momodu’s courage, tenacity, resilience, sagacity and commitment to worthy causes and loyalty to friendship.

“On this milestone age, I join the family, friends and associates of our highly-admired Bob Dee in wishing him a most fulfilling birthday.

“Even at this moment that demands all of us preventive and physical distancing measures in the wake of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

“May God Almighty grant Momodu many more years, robust health and strength to continue to advance the cause of journalism, democracy and good governance,” he said

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT /

