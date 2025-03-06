ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital

Thu, Mar 6, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Health

ANAMBRA State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the contract for the installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment at the State Trauma Centre, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, in Anambra State.

According to the State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, the contract was awarded to Oxygen Healthcare Ltd and will enhance the healthcare delivery system at the Varsity Teaching Hospital.

ANSEC’s healthcare move stems from Governor Charles Soludo’s government commitment to revamping the state’s healthcare system, which has resulted in the delivery of a new general hospital with up-to-date facilities for Okpoko community in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Applauding Soludo for the development, Dr. Chinasa Eze, from the Ophthalmologist Unit of the Okpoko General Hospital, recently affirmed that the governor has equipped the eyecare division with facilities to improve the sight of the people in the community. Free antenatal services for pregnant women were also approved for the women of the community.

Governor Soludo is also constructing a primary healthcare centre for Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA).

Many primary healthcare centres have been upgraded, and five new general hospitals have been constructed. These hospitals are equipped with first-rate facilities and skilled personnel for efficient, affordable, and quality healthcare services.

To further enhance the sector, the governor employed 1,000 health workers, including doctors, nurses, consultants, pharmacists, and medical laboratory technicians, and introduced telemedicine for efficient healthcare solutions.

Some of these achievements must have been considered for Soludo’s recent award as the best-performing governor in primary healthcare delivery in the Southeast and Nigeria overall.

A.I

March 6, 2025

Tags: ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital


Related Posts

For building hospital that saved his life, A US-based Man expresses respect for Obi

JUST as the evils that men do follow them so also the goods that they do trail them. Eleven years...

Read More
NDLEA Recognizes NDI as Anti-Drug NGO Partner

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has officially registered the Nery Developmental Initiative, NDI, as a collaborating Non-Governmental Organization,...

Read More
We’ll regulate hospitality sector to boost IGR, Oyo Govt says

IN line with the commitment of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde to expand the economy of Oyo State through tourism and hospitality,...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor2 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor2 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor2 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor2 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital