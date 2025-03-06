ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital

ANAMBRA State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the contract for the installation of state-of-the-art medical equipment at the State Trauma Centre, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku Awka, in Anambra State.

According to the State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, the contract was awarded to Oxygen Healthcare Ltd and will enhance the healthcare delivery system at the Varsity Teaching Hospital.

ANSEC’s healthcare move stems from Governor Charles Soludo’s government commitment to revamping the state’s healthcare system, which has resulted in the delivery of a new general hospital with up-to-date facilities for Okpoko community in Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Applauding Soludo for the development, Dr. Chinasa Eze, from the Ophthalmologist Unit of the Okpoko General Hospital, recently affirmed that the governor has equipped the eyecare division with facilities to improve the sight of the people in the community. Free antenatal services for pregnant women were also approved for the women of the community.

Governor Soludo is also constructing a primary healthcare centre for Nawfia community in Njikoka Local Government Area (LGA).

Many primary healthcare centres have been upgraded, and five new general hospitals have been constructed. These hospitals are equipped with first-rate facilities and skilled personnel for efficient, affordable, and quality healthcare services.

To further enhance the sector, the governor employed 1,000 health workers, including doctors, nurses, consultants, pharmacists, and medical laboratory technicians, and introduced telemedicine for efficient healthcare solutions.

Some of these achievements must have been considered for Soludo’s recent award as the best-performing governor in primary healthcare delivery in the Southeast and Nigeria overall.

A.I

