ANSEC Awards 2-in-1 urban regeneration projects at Chinua Achebe International Airport

Thu, Mar 6, 2025
AS part of the ongoing urban renewal initiative of Governor Charles Soludo’s government, the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) awarded the contract for the 2-IN-1 Urban Regeneration Projects at the Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri for transformation.

In a release by the State’s Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, the Council has approved the renewal project of Zhontiang Construction Company, as well as the bumper car building, drivers’ lounge, and covered walkway at the Solution Fun City, in Awka, the state capital.

This stems from Soludo’s ongoing regeneration drive and in his infrastructure and transformation agenda of Anambra state, which many towns and communities have benefited from.

The governor’s infrastructural advancement has been extended to Orumba South Local Government Area (LGA) by constructing a massive 40.6 km road project in the LGA.

He has transformed Okpoko, once the largest urban slum in the east of the Niger into a model of urban development.

The governor has also commenced the construction of the ongoing 10.6km road project along the Uga-Oty-Obizi and Uga-Nkpologwu roads in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. This is part of the awarded 46.9km road network, with 36.3km already completed, which connects different communities.

Earlier, Governor Soludo transformed Ekwulobia, one of the major towns in Anambra State, into a cosmopolitan city with modern infrastructure as part of his government’s transformation initiative.

Soludo’s developmental initiatives, beyond the state capital, reach into the heart of rural communities, ensuring that they experience progress and prosperity.

This demonstrates Soludo’s dedication to building a connected, inclusive Anambra. His focus on uplifting every part of Anambra, especially those often left behind, is making a real difference and earning the admiration of the people of the state.

March 5, 2025

