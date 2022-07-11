APC: Guber candidate in Niger congratulates Sen. Shettima 

Hits: 7

THE APC gubernatorial candidate in Niger, Alhaji Umar Bago, has congratulated Sen. Kashim Shettima over his nomination as the 2023 vice presidential candidate of the party.

Bago, currently performing the 2022 Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Monday that the choice of Shettima as running mate to the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu is the best thing that happened to political growth of the party.

“We are praying for the success of our candidates in the forthcoming general election as well as for peace, progress and political stability of our great country,’’ he said.

He described Shettima as highly trusted and committed party man who had done a lot in repositioning Borno as two term governor.

Bago, noted that during the pre-presidential primary campaign, he shared common experience with Shettima who played a major role and brought to the fore, his qualification, competence and exposure to move the country forward.

He expressed confidence in the ability of Shettima to work with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights.

Bago commended the APC flag bearer, for making a choice in Shettima, and described the combination as `an assurance’ for success of the party at the polls.

The gubernatorial candidate urged Nigerians and particularly members of the APC to rally round its presidential candidate and his running mate to ensure its success.

He reminded members of party that one could only vote or be voted for when he or she had registered and obtained a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

“The continuous voter registration is a great opportunity to enable voters to validate their temporary voter’s card, ensure their names appeared in the voters’ register, and allowed those that had relocated to another state, town or to community rectify their details on the register.

“All you need to do is to visit the local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) where you reside or any designated PVC Centre close to you.

“To make your task easier as a new voter, one can Pre-Register online, or as a registered voter, you can review your voter registration, request to update your information or transfer your voter registration to another polling unit at https//cvr.inecnigeria.org.

“Haven done that and filled the document, a printout should be made and you could proceed to the nearest INEC CVR Centre for biometric capture,’’ he said.

The gubernatorial candidate urged APC members to make themselves eligible to vote in the 2023 general elections and beyond by acquiring the permanent voter’s card.

“We have reached out to our campaign organisation across the 25 LGAs to do more in mobilising our teaming supporters on the need to acquire, revalidate and save PVCs for the success of our party candidates in 2023,” he added. ( NAN)

KN