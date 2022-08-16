Archbishop Audu tasks Nigerians on honesty, fear of God

ARCHBISHOP Mathew Audu of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, has advised Nigerians to be honest in their dealings and have the fear of God at all times.

Audu gave the advice in his sermon at the opening mass for the 2022 General Assembly of the archdiocese on Tuesday in Jos.

The prelate attributed the myriad of challenges currently facing Nigeria to the dishonesty of leaders at various levels.

“In Nigeria today we are at a bleak of despair, nothing seems to be working; everything seems to be going wrong.

”Our universities are closed for months, insecurity everywhere and our politicians are busy carting away public funds. All these boils down to the lack of honesty and fear of God among us.

“As a priest, have you lived to the tenets of your calling?, as a public office holder, what have you done with the funds entrusted in your care?, as a parent have you handled your family issues with honesty and fear of God?

”It is not enough to come before the blessed sacrament to pray or take Holy Communion, we must be honest and allow Jesus Christ who is always ready to help us so that we can make Nigeria better,” he said.

On the 2023 general elections, Audu advised Nigerians to vote credible and honest persons who have the fear of God.

The archbishop called on Nigerians to be wary of desperate politicians who do not have the interest of the nation and the people at heart.

”As 2023 draws closer, we must be careful of the antics of desperate politicians who want to take advantage of every situation for their personal gain.

”So, let us turn to Jesus in the holy eucharist to give us direction so that the choice of our leaders in 2023 will be the choice of God.

”We must not sell our votes no matter the situation; we must insist on voting the right leaders,” he advised.

The News Agency of Nigerians (NAN) reports that the general assembly had the theme ”The Eucharist our Strength Towards a Better Nigeria”.(NAN)

KN