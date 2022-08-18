Aribo targets more goals with Southampton￼

AFTER coming in as a substitute to score in Southampton’s 2-2 against Leeds, Joe Aribo believed with more playing, he can put more balls at the back of the net for The Saints in the English Premier League (EPL).

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl brought in Aribo as one of three second-half changes that inspired his side from two goals down to a 2-2 draw with Leeds United.

Aribo, 26, for all of his effort and endeavour, had been cut an isolated figure in the prior 4-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the Premier League season.

“I spoke to the manager the day before the match and he just said ‘be ready for me for when I need to come on and impact the game,” Aribo told the Daily Echo.

“Things like that happen. That’s what I do, every time I play I want to leave my impact on the pitch, and luckily I was able to do that,” he continued.

“The manager said he was going to take me out and give me some time. I’m here to do the job so no matter if I’m starting on the bench or starting in the team I’m ready to make my impact on the team.”

“I was sitting on the bench with a towel over my head because it was so hot. It looked carnage for the boys,” Aribo admitted.

“It looked so hard to run and that’s what they did so well, they wore down the opposition and when the subs came on we were able to come fresh and make our impact on the game.

“That’s why the manager brings players on, to see a change in the game, to bring a spark. It’s so important to have a good squad and to have those options.”

Aribo’s first Premier League goal comes two weeks after he had announced himself to the crowd in SO, with a 70-yard solo run and finish versus Villarreal in the final pre-season friendly.

Signed from Scottish giants Rangers for a modest fee of £6m this summer, Aribo – who can drift in and out of games – has already spoken about his task being to provide ‘moments’.

He added: “We’re biding our time and getting used to things but you need results to feed into things so it’s a massive point.

“We saw together the fight and the spirit. That is what we will need. We’re going to play Leicester and we’re going to fight together – we need three points.”

