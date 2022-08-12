Army concludes combat proficiency competition in Benin

THE 22 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ilorin Kwara, on Friday emerged overall winner of the 2022 edition of the Annual 2 Division Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency competition for Junior Officers in Edo.

Five formations under the Division competed in various activities during the four days exercise, which included Combat Swimming, Weapon Handling and Map Reading, Weapon handling and Tug of War.

The aim of the competition is to improve the standard of battle readiness, physical fitness, strength professionalism and developing spirit of comradeship among the cadre of troops in a joint environment.

Declaring the competition closed, Ma.j- Gen. Aminu Chinade, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian army, congratulated the brigades for the successful completion of the competition.

Chinade was represented by the 4 Brigade Commander, Brig.- Gen. Danlami Ndahi.

” It is important to remind you all that the combat proficiency competition is designed to improve the leadership qualities of junior commanders, their initiatives and prepare them for higher responsibilities in a joint environment.

According to him, the desired end state is to enhance the understanding, interpretation and application of all the events competed favourably in the last four days.

“I challenge you to effectively apply the knowledge gained from this competition in your future endeavours.

“I will like to reiterate that training and retraining of Nigerian army personnel is necessary to prepare and develop tactics, techniques and procedures to adequately deal with evolving security challenges in a highly volatile, unpredictable, chaotic and ambiguous environment like ours.

Earlier, the 4 Brigade Commander, Ndahi, represented by the command’s Chief of Chief, Col. W. Diriya, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the competition.

He, however, noted that ” owing to the dynamic nature of threats bedevilling the nation, training and exercise should be based on assessment of the situation which leads to adaptable measures to tackle threats.

” I am glad that the competition has exhibited the determination of the Nigerian Army to apply a few of these measures in its training,” he said.

Earlier in a remark, Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, commended the army for the competition, which he said was apt at the time the nation was experiencing internal security challenge.

Represented by the Commissioner for Public Security and Safety, Mrs Omololu Ojehomon, the governor said: ” I am confident that this training will end in better service delivery.”

Obaseki said the government was ready to partner with security agencies in its determined efforts to provide adequate security for lives and property in Edo.

While 22 Brigade emerged overall best with 520 points, followed by 42 Brigade, 480 points, the 32 Brigade came third with 470 points. (NAN)

