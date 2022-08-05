Army sets up Board of Inquiry over alleged killing of policeman by soldier 

THE 81 Division, Nigerian Army on Friday expressed regret at the death of a police officer in an unfortunate incident that occurred between some soldiers and policemen around Ojo, Lagos State.

The Division’s spokesman, Maj. Olaniyi Osoba, stated on Friday that the incident happened on Thursday and that the Division was already in touch with the Lagos State Police Command to resolve the matter.

“This incident is highly regretted given the Division’s disposition and zero tolerance for any misconduct.

“Accordingly, the Division has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“At the end of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions,’’ Osoba stated.

He commiserated with the Ojo Police Division and members of the family of the deceased. (NAN)

