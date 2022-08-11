Artisan docked for alleged breach of trust

THE police on Thursday arraigned an artisan, Adebayo Moshood, in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for alleged criminal breach of trust.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, said that the complainant, Funmilayo Adedoyin, who lives in Dutse Abuja, reported the matter at the police station on Aug. 8.

Tanko said that the complainant, some time in March, entrusted N10,000 to the defendant to pay on her behalf at the police station over a case he stood as surety.

He said that the defendant, who lives in Dagiri, Gwagwalada, FCT, did not pay the money but converted it to his personal use.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of section 312 and 320 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Sani Umar, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

Umar said that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and provide photocopy of valid means of identification.

He said that the address of the surety should be verified by the court staff and must provide two recent passport photographs.

The judge added that in default, the defendant should be remanded in a Correctional Centre while adjourning the case until Oct. 12 for hearing. (NAN)

