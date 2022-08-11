Artisan docked for allegedly stealing cellphone

AN artisan, Adebayo Moshood, was on Thursday arraigned in an Upper Area Court Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing a cellphone valued N85,000.

The police charged Moshood who lives in Dagiri Gwagwalada, FCT, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Daniel Ani of the same address reported the matter at Gwagwalada police station on Aug. 8.

Tanko said that the defendant entered the complainant’s house while he was sleeping at about 10: p.m. and stole his Infinix hot 12 cellphone.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Sani Umar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150,000 with one reasonable and reliable surety in like sum whom must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Umar ordered that the surety must provide valid means of identification and the address of the surety be verified by the court staff.

He said that the surety must provide two recent passport photograph.

He said that if he fail to meet the bail conditions he should be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre in Suleja.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for hearing. (NAN)

