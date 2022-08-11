Assembly passes Kano multi-door Court bill 2021

KANO House of assembly on Wednesday passed the Kano State Multi-door Court Bill 2021.

The Bill provides for alternative means of dispute resolution in the state.

The Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the plenary presided over by the Speaker Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari in Kano.

“The passage of the bill was sequel to deliberations by the lawmakers in the committee of the whole whose.”

Abdul-Madari explained that the law would go a long way in promoting alternative dispute resolution and decongesting correctional centres.

He stated that multi door courts would be established across the metropolis and local government areas to oversee civil cases.

“Criminal cases are excluded from the multi door courts.”

Meanwhile, the house adopted a report in respect of Kano Roads and Traffic Agency (KAROTA), Amendment Law 2022.

Presenting the report, Chairman, House Standing Committee on Housing and Transport, Alhaji Mudassir Zawaciki, said the 11-member committee had recommended strengthening KAROTA to maintain law and order.

Zawaciki noted that the new law would pave the way for the traffic agency to sanction drivers found guilty of parking trailers in residential areas, in addition to ensuring that motorists abided by traffic rules and regulations.

In the same vain, the assembly approved and confirmed the appointment of Justice Ibrahim Umar (rtd) and Barr. Jamila Sani-Garko, as members of Kano state Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The approval followed the adoption of a report presentation by the Vice Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Alhaji Muazzam El-Yakub, which screened and recommended the appointment of the nominees.

“The committee has interviewed and screened the nominess and found them worthy to be appointed as members of the commission.”

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, had earlier sent a letter seeking for the approval and confirmation of Justice Umar and Barr. Sani-Garko as members of the JSC.(NAN)

