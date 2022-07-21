Association of Deaf protest demolition of secretariat in Imo

THE Association of Deaf in Imo State on Wednesday protested demolition of its secretariat situated on Wetheral Road, Owerri, by officials of the Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO).

The special citizens took the protest to the Government House, where they met with the Chief of Staff to Gov. Hope Uzodimma, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie.

After confirming from the ENTRACO General Manager, Franklin Nkemakolam, on the demolition, Anyaehie promised to take the matter to the governor for solution.

Reacting, the representative of the association who spoke through its Chairman, Uzoma Edwards, aided by an interpreter, said the office was built by the late Sam Mbakwe’s administration.

According to him, the office had served as their worship, meeting and vocational centre before it was demolished.

Edwards disclosed that the commission embarked on the demolition without a prior notice and warrant to the association.

“They just came and started demolishing our office without any warrant, when I tried to question them, they beat me up and tore my clothes.

“We are begging the state governor to please come to our rescue,” he said.

NAN

KN