Association to launch ‘poundo’ making machines

A Poundo Making Machine

THE Nigeria Association of Technologist Engineers (NATE) said it is planning to launch a ‘poundo’ making fabricated machine in commercial quantity.

This, the association said would make production of ‘fufu’ and pounded yam, two local Nigerian foods (swallow) easier for caterers.

The Chairman of NATE, Lagos Chapter, Mr Kayode Ibidapo told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Lagos that the machine would go a long way in assisting those in catering business.

Ibidapo said that NATE, in collaboration with Federal Institute of Industrial Research ( FIIRO) and Aluframe Nigeria Ltd. would produce the pounding machine.

“We are all coming together to produce this locally made machine for caterers who cook in large quantities to save production cost.

“Technically, it is a pounded yam/ fufu machine. To process the fufu, it is poured into the machine, which steams it and makes it come out in a mashed form that is ready for consumption.

“For the pounded yam, we supply the machine with boiled yam and once it comes out in a paste form, it will be ready for consumption,” he said.

Ibidapo said all the materials that would be used for making the machine would be stainless steel due to its non-corrosive nature.

The Chairman said that as an association, they take anything regarding food very serious, hence the reason for ensuring that they use the best materials to make all their machines to avoid food poisoning.

He said the machine would have both dual and single phase.

Ibidapo said that the dual powered machine could work with both electricity and petrol while the single phased one would use only electricity.

The chairman said the price for the dual phased machine would cost about N1.2 million while the single phased one would be sold for N920,000.

Ibidapo, however, said that funding had been a major challenge facing the local fabrication of machines for commercial purposes in the country.

He urged the government to implement policies that would encourage investors to fund indigenous projects and encourage patronage of local content fabrication of machines.

“We call on the government to bring up policies that would encourage the standardisation of spare parts so that we can have many fabricators.

“Right now we have no budget from the government,” Ibidapo said.( NAN)

