THE Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Youth Council Ambassador, Mr Abdurrazaq Gidado, on Monday appealed to all parties in the protracted strike in Nigerian universities to consider the reopening of universities in national interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four university-based unions, including the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

Others are the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Members of the unions have been on strike since February 2022, occasioning the total shut down of federal and some state universities in the country.

Gidado, who is a student of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, made the call when he visited the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, in his office.

He particularly noted that final year Law students are unable to register for the Nigerian Law School due to the ongoing strike by the university-based unions.

He also lamented that graduates of the university are currently unable to request for their academic transcripts due to the ongoing strike.

While making a case for the Law students of Unilorin, Gidado said: ‘’We are of the view that Law school application is out and it is closing very soon.

“Considering the fact that ASUU is on strike and it is a prerequisite for Law students to go to Law School.

“Already Law students in the University of Ilorin are behind schedule and it is our view that the school makes compromises for them just in time in order to be able to enrol for Law School.”

Gidado stated that the ECOWAS Youth Council was proud of the vice-chancellor’s good work in the institution and specifically making it a peaceful campus devoid of cultism.

Responding, Abdulkareem congratulated Gidado on his appointment as the ECOWAS Youth Council Ambassador.

The vice-chancellor, who was represented by Prof. Musa Yakubu, the Dean of Student Affairs, urged Gidado to continue to be a great ambassador of the Unilorin.

He expressed optimism that the current industrial action by the university-based unions will soon be resolved to let students return to classes.

Abdulkareem also assured that the Student Affairs Unit of the university would always be there to guide and assist the new ECOWAS Youth Council envoy. (NAN)

