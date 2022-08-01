ASUU extends strike for four weeks￼

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its strike by another four weeks to give the Federal Government more time to meet its demands.

The union took the decision at the end of its National Executive Council meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja on Sunday.

In a statement by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the union said: “Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MOA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

“The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01a.m. on Monday, 1st August, 2022.”

ASUU called out its members on a one-month strike on February 14, 2022 over the non-implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) it signed with the Federal Government and the insistence of the government on the adoption of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system (IPPIS) as payment platform for all federal workers.

The union proposed UTAS as an alternative platform for the payment of salaries for its members following discrepancies highlighted in the use of IPPIS.

It declared a two-month strike on March 14.

The teachers are on the three-month strike declared by ASUU after the expiration of the two-month warning strike.

The strike entered its 168 day on Monday, August 1, 2022.

-The Nation

KN