At SRAP basketball clinic, American coach, Baker, points at ways to excellence￼

AMERICAN Basketball coach, Ganon Baker, believes building an academy in Nigeria will greatly enhance the game’s development. He has promised to put in his best in teaching the kids how to win in life and win in basketball which may change their lives in a good way.

Baker, who, in conjunction with SRAP, is organising a clinic for over 250 coaches and players at the Indoor Hall, Package B, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, said, yesterday, that the academy if actualised, would serve as a training centre for Nigeria and African youngsters.

The 50-year-old American was enthusiastic about the eagerness of the players he took on the first training session yesterday morning, and said: “Nigeria has a 100 per cent chance of measuring at par with the United States of America. Look at the number of NBA players in the last 10 years, some of them are Nigerians and Nigeria stands a good chance of levelling up with the US.

“Being a good player depends on the coach, parents and players. If you have good coaches, you will have good players; if you don’t have good players, perhaps, the coaches are not giving out the right information. My experience so far in Europe and around the world that I have been being that if you give them (players) the right information, they’ll excel.”

He added: “I have seen a lot of talents, but they are unpolished, inexperienced, but one day, they could be world champions. I feel great working with these enthusiastic talents. I have worked with some of the world’s greats when they were raw talents like I’m seeing here (Abuja).

“After working together on the courts, will give them formula and they go home and work with it if the players are willing to learn. These talents I’ve seen here are very eager and willing to learn.”

Explaining the project, the chief executive officer SRAP, Relindis Mbu, said the aim of the organisation is to roll out a zero-to-pro curriculum to bridge the tactical gap in basketball training and development.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the Mark D Ball Championship, Igoche Mark, is sponsoring 27 coaches, drawn from across the country, to the clinic.

Also sponsoring coaches for the training is the proprietor of Mo Heat Basketball Club and Moh Foundation, Mr. Mohammed Shehu, who has 10 coaches and 10 players at the clinic.

-The Guardian

KN