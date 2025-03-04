ATCON hails FG’s plan to erect 7,000 telecoms towers in rural areas

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
3 MIN READ

Business

THE Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has  lauded the Federal Government’s plan to erect Seven thousand telecommunications towers in rural areas.

The President of ATCON, Mr Tony Emoekpere said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday , that it would improve communication services and bridge the digital divide.

Emoekpere said that  erection of telecoms towers in rural areas would have a positive impact on network services across the nation.

He said  it would broaden communication services to underserved areas.

The president while commending the initiative,  said that sustainability should be the guiding principle.

‘’We welcome every effort that is being made to improve communication services, we just hope that the Federal government engages partners to ensure  they are adequately deployed.

’’Sustainability should be the guiding principle, when you deploy this kind of infrastructure, like I said, the sustainability is what we should be looking at.

‘’Who is going to run it? How is it going to be maintained? How is it going to be generated? These are issues that need to be addressed,” he said.

According to him, returns from rural areas may  not be as much as the urban areas but  government’s erection of  towers in rural areas can make it attractive.

On the challenges of implementing the project, Emoekpere  said there is  need for adequate existing operators on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

He noted that the association believed that adequate partnership with the industry remained  crucial to sustaining the project.

The president said that similar projects had been initiated in the past but had not been sustained due to the lack of adequate partnership with the industry.

“So if there is adequate partnership, this should be sustained, there are many projects that have gone like this.  Even all the way from the beginning of the new democracy we are talking about,” he said.

NAN recalls  that the Federal Government on Feb. 27,  announced plans to build seven thousand communication towers in rural areas to expand access to telecommunications services and improve digital connectivity across the country.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani disclosed this after leading Airtel executives on a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tijani said  the government remained  committed to ensuring that all Nigerians, especially those in underserved areas, have meaningful access to quality telecommunication services.

He said  the decision to invest in rural infrastructure aligned with the administration’s broader goal of improving digital inclusion and economic opportunities for all citizens.

‘The priority for this government is meaningful access, We do not want our people to just have access to telecommunication services; we want it to be of high quality.

‘’That is why the NCC has been working thoroughly to ensure that we shift the focus not just to quality of service but to quality of experience.”

The minister explained that the approval for  construction of the  seven thousand new towers was granted by the Federal Executive Council, FEC, as part of a broader strategy to bridge the digital divide.

He said the investment would complement the ongoing deployment of 90,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cables across the country(NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: ATCON Tony Emoekpere


Related Posts

Tinubu lauds FirstBank’s legacy of innovation, adaptability at groundbreaking for new headquarters

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said his administration is working assiduously to create a system that is sustainable and globally...

Read More
Stock market down by 0.52%, investors lose N345bn

THE stock market on Tuesday witnessed a downturn as performance indices declined by 0.52 per cent. Specifically, the Nigerian Exchange...

Read More
FirstBank holds groundbreaking ceremony for modern eco-friendly headquarters

FITSTBANK, the premier bank in West Africa and a leading financial inclusion service provider, has marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking...

Read More

Most Read

AfricaBy editor3 MIN READ
PoliticsSaraki speaks on feud between Akpabio, Natasha Akpoti-UduaganBy editor3 MIN READ
PoliticsWhy I didn’t implement recommendations of 2014 National Conference – JonathanBy editor3 MIN READ
AdvertisementAMCON properties for saleBy editor3 MIN READ
OpinionRe — Biafra is Igbo plot to Colonise South South: North should not cry for us, Donald Ekpo replies Sagir RingimBy editor3 MIN READ

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Keep abreast of news and other developments from our website.

Latest Stories

Network International, Airtel advance their strategic rollout plan in key markets

TotalEnergies’ Sangster to headline Invest in African Energy Forum

ANSEC approves modern medical equipment for Ojukwu Varsity Teaching Hospital