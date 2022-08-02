Auto crash claims 4 lives in Delta

FOUR people, allegedly transporting diesel illegally, lost their lives in an auto crash on Monday in Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta.

A witness told newsmen that the accident happened early on Monday morning at the popular Ekuigbo Junction on the East/West Road.

The witness said that the victims, transporting a “black market” diesel, were allegedly being pursued by security operatives when driver of the vehicle lost control and rammed into a stationary truck and exploded.

When contacted, DSP. Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) through a phone call.

“Yes, it is confirmed,” Edafe simply told NAN. (NAN)

KN