Auto-mechanic docked for allegedly assaulting customer

AN auto-mechanic, Chukwudi Egbukwa, was on Monday docked in a Kado Grade I Area Court Abuja, for allegedly assaulting his customer.

The defendant, who resides in Karmo, Abuja, is charged with mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Helen Ochai, told the court that the complainant, Edward Dickson of Mararaba, Nasarawa State reported the matter at the Utako Police station on July 31.

Ochai further alleged that the complainant on July 25 gave the defendant his Corolla Avalon car to repair a gear box.

The prosecutor in addition said that when the complainant returned on July 27 to pick up the car, he discovered that the defendant did not carry out the repair as agreed.

Ochai also said that the defendant insisted on getting his balance for the repairs and when the complainant refused, he dragged him and held him by his trouser.

She said that in the process of the altercation, the defendant also damaged the complainant’s car key worth N35,000.

According to Ochai, the offence contravenes the provision of Section 327 of the Penal Code.

Egbukwa however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Mohammed Wakili, therefore admitted the defendant to bail of N500,000 and one reliable surety in like sum.

Wakili adjourned the case until Sept.15, for hearing (NAN)

