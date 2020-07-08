AIR Peace airline resumes regular domestic flight operations on Wednesday following the Federal Government’s directive to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for flight operations.

The airline’s Spokesperson, Mr Stanley Olisa, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, said that Air Peace has put in place measures to protect both passengers and staff pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight.

Olisa urged its customers to embrace online booking and check-in, employing its user-friendly Mobile App, as a means of minimising physical contact.

He said that the flying public need not worry but comply with all health protocols

The spokesman said that the airline has thoroughly disinfected all its aircraft, and the flight crew are current, as well as COVID-19 conscious.

“If you’ve been following our social media platforms, you will have seen robust sensitisation content in form of videos showing what is expected of our passengers in this COVID-19 dispensation, “Olisa said.

He stressed that passengers must always wear their face masks before entering the airport terminal and on board, and are expected to submit themselves for temperature checks before boarding.

According to him: “If your temperature reads above 37 degrees, you’ll be denied boarding. No loitering on the aisle of the aircraft. Hands must be sanitised and no more meals on board.

“This is to reduce crew-passenger contact. Flying will be somewhat different but we can guarantee your safety.’’

Olisa who implored the flying public to download the Air Peace Mobile App for seamless booking and check-in, asserted that all the airline’s aircraft are in perfect shape as multiple shakedown flights have been conducted for safety reassurance.

He added that the airline has also been operating series of ‘special’ flights, which is an indication of aircraft airworthiness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Air Peace suspended flight operations on March 27, following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. (NAN)

– Jul. 8, 2020 @ 12:25 GMT |

