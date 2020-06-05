SCANDINAVIAN carrier SAS said on Friday it was to resume flights to 20 more destinations in Europe, amid the easing of coronavirus measures.

From its hub in the Danish capital Copenhagen the airline plans after mid-June to resume flights to 16 destinations in Belgium, Croatia, the Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania and Spain.

Flights would also later in June begin to operate from the Swedish capital of Stockholm to Palma de Mallorca in Spain, Nice in France, Athens and Thessaloniki in Greece, and some domestic destinations.

SAS is one of numerous airlines severely affected by the fall in demand in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sweden’s current recommendation to avoid non-essential foreign travel is valid until July 15, while the Danish Foreign Ministry’s general advice against non-essential travel remains in place until Aug. 31.

Denmark was from June 15 to reopen its borders for tourists from neighbouring Germany, Norway and Iceland.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 17:10 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)