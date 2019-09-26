THE Traditional Ruler of Umueri Community, Igwe Ben Emeka, has called on the Anambra State government to expedite action on the completion of the cargo airport project now that the Arial survey equipment has been released.

The drone-propelled survey equipment was impounded at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), until appropriate clearance was obtained for the Chinese Consortium involved in the project.

The monarch made the call at his Umueri Palace, Anambra East LGA, while speaking with newsmen during the New Year festival of the community.

He thanked Gov. Willie Obiano for working hard to ensure that the aerial survey equipment was released which had delayed work on the airport project.

Igwe Emeka said he was confident that the governor would fulfill his promise so that work could commence.

While reflecting on the economic benefits of the project, he said that the tempo of commercial activities in neighbouring communities would increase in view of the potential investments by the private sector in the area.

He said that the community was building skills acquisition centre through the N20 million Choose Your Project Initiative’, which would engage the youths in skills acquisition programme.

The monarch said he decided to involve youths in his cabinets to enable them to learn from the elders, control other youths and tell them the dangers in consumption of hard drugs.

Igwe Emeka, then, urged the youths to stay away from hard drugs and other social vices like rape, robbery and kidnapping.

He thanked the affluent individuals in the community for heeding to his appeal to register 100 people from the community into the Anambra Health Insurance Agency scheme.

“I thank God for a bountiful harvest season this year and I also ask Him for another good season next year,’’ he said.

The Umueri Youth President, Mr. Chibuzo Ekwenye, prayed God to grant the traditional ruler more wisdom to always maintain peace in the community.

