BOEING is inviting applications from interested candidates studying, or recently graduated and aiming for a career in aerospace for the fully-paid, six-month opportunity in Boeing’s coveted International Business Intern Program (IBIP) in the United States.

Launched in 2012, IBIP gives valuable exposure to Boeing’s latest advances in business and technology. It offers hands-on experience of a variety of disciplines, including finance, project management, strategy and marketing analysis, supply-chain management and business operations. The program will be based in Seattle in the state of Washington.

“IBIP is a valuable opportunity and a superb bridge to the working world,” says J Miguel Santos, Managing Director for Sub-Sahara Africa of Boeing International and Director of International Sales for Boeing Commercial Airplanes in Africa.

“IBIP helps ensure a robust talent pipeline for the industry and it’s a splendid opportunity for the interns to get exposure and experience at the world’s largest aerospace company,” says Santos.

According to Boeing, the applicants must be currently enrolled or have graduated not earlier than January 16, 2019 from a foreign undergraduate or graduate business related degree program.

Available to work fulltime in Seattle from January 2020 to July 2020.

Business major or proven business experience in business, industrial engineering, accounting, finance, human resources, marketing, strategy, management, information systems, etc.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.High academic achievement. Leadership & teamwork skills.

It added that entries close on August 6 and that candidates will be interviewed in August and September, and the internships start on January 17m while the Link to apply: https://jobs.boeing.com/job/everett/international-business-internship-program/185/12395562

– July 11, 2019 @ 17:15 GMT |

