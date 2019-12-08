THE Chief of The Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has enjoined Airforce Base communities in the country to exploit their rich cultural diversities to strengthen the bond of love and unity for the the development of communities.

Abubakar gave the advice in Makurdi during the second edition of the Nigeria Airforce Tactical Air Command Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) 2019.

The Air Chief, who was represented by the Commandant, NAF War College, Makurdi, AVM Charles Oghomwen, said with cohesion, the service could achieve milestones in its task of securing the country’s territorial airspace.

He said cohesion was an effective fighting tool against enemies but attributed the successes recorded in insurgency to the benevolence of God.

” The modest achievements so far recorded by NAF is only possible with the help of God, the dedication of officers and airwomen and the unflinching support of the Federal Government in all areas, especially the fight against insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, Herders/Farmers crises in the Middle Belt,” he said.

Abubakar also commended the contributions of the National Assembly and the Benue Government and its people for supporting the activities of the Service.

He said the Service would continue to create the enabling environment through the provision of necessary infrastructure and other welfare packages to support NAF personnel to discharge their duties.

Also speaking, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command, AVM Charles Ohwo, said the Base socio cultural activities themed:” Employing Culture As A Tool For Strengthening Unity in NAF Bases”, would deepen cultural ties amongst base communities and sustain their cultural legacies.

He, therefore, called on cultural groups participating in dances to display their rich cultural dances and provide unique entertainment.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Commandant, Base Services Group, Air Commodore Lanre Oluwatoyin, said the event was packaged to create relaxation for personnel of the Service as well as enable them to interact with other people within and outside the base community.

He commended the AOC for supporting the event and called on members to relax and be entertained.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the hallmark of the event was the presentation of prizes to winners of the cultural dance competition.

The Tiv cultural dance group won the first position, while the Idoma and Ibo cultural dance groups won the second and third positions, respectively.

The cultural groups that participated in the contest were; Tiv, Edo, Yoruba, Plateau, Igala, Idoma, Ibo and Kaduna.

NAN

– Dec. 7, 2019 @ 14:19 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)