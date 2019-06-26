BBnaija Winner now certified Pilot

Miracle Ikechukwu, winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija, BBN, “Double Wahala” show, has obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.

He took to his Instagram page @miracleikechukwu to share the news, as he post a picture of his duty post.

He wrote: “A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. “Instrument Rated!”.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported me thus far, I Appreciate… GOD Bless..” – NAN

– June 26, 2019 @ 5:05 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)