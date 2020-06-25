THE Federal Government has said it will announce a date for the commencement of domestic flight next week. The Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika explained that the sector was stalling the resumption of flight because it still needs to close some gaps.

The minister also announced that a dry run test would be conducted in Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja as part of the preparation to commence flight operation.

The minister disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday during the briefing by the members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The minister who was represented by the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu said: “Since the last announcement that Sunday 21st of June is no longer feasible for the opening of the airports, we would like to report that we have had significant progress in the readiness of the industry to restart.

“The gaps have been closed but however, we still have a few gaps within the aviation ecosystem and this will be closed hopefully in the next couple of days.

“I have said it and I will keep saying it; we must get it right the first time both on the issues of technical safety and health safety of all stakeholders and one of the things we are going to use to close some of the gaps is a dry run test of both Lagos and Abuja airport coming up on Saturday.

“After the dry runs, we will observe the gaps that might still be there and close them. After that, we will announce the date of the restart next week.

“Aviation is already a very complex system on its own and by the time you add the COVID-19 pandemic to it, it complicates a very complex system. We will not take any chance. We are almost there. When we close the few remaining gaps in the aviation ecosystem, we will start.” – The Nation

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 18:49 GMT |

