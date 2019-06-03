IN commemoration of the crash of the ill-fated Dana flight 9J 922 on June 3, 2012 that killed 159 passengers and crew on board, the families of victims have called for safer skies in Nigeria.

The families under the aegis of Safer Skies Nigeria Foundation, made the call in a statement by its Chairman, Mr Paul Okwulehie, on Monday in Abuja.

Okwulehie said that the families promised to dedicate their energies to ensure that air travels in Nigeria, after June 3, 2012 was safer than would have been the case.

He explained that the families of the crash victims alongside the families of other previous plane crashes in Nigeria, incorporated the foundation to pursue the objective of making air travels in Nigeria and around the world safer.

Okwulehie further urged the government and regulatory agencies to make aviation in Nigeria open and transparent.

According to him, to ensure safety in the Nigerian airspace, safety audits must be regular, its implementation ensured and the information be made public.

“Beyond the failures of Dana management and regulatory bodies, the crash of Dana 9J 922 was supposed to be a rescue mission but lack of systems stalled the rescue of the victims.

“We had, on the 4th Anniversary made twelve recommendations, we believe would significantly make the Nigerian airspace safer for air travels. Did any of the relevant agencies and operators take notice?

“We had recommended constant review of the qualification experience and competence of all pilots flying commercial aircraft in Nigeria, among several recommendations,” he said.

Okwulehie extended the group’s heartfelt sympathies to the families of the recent Ethiopian and Lions Airlines crashes as a result of technical failure of Boeing 737 Max.

According to him, the families use this opportunity to request governments and regulatory authorities around the world to make safety the primary consideration in the return of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft model to service.

“We use this opportunity to thank all Nigerians for the support we have received as families of plane crashes in Nigeria and urge Nigerians to join the Safer Skies Nigeria Foundation to make flying in Nigeria and around the world safer,” he said.

