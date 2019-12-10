EMIRATES, a state-owned airline based in Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, has emerged as the World’s leading Cabin Crew 2019 at the World Travel Awards (WTA).

Adel Al Redha, the Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Al Redha said the event marked the culmination of the WTA’s annual search for the finest travel and tourism organisations in the world.

According to him, winners of the six regional ceremonies organised by the World Travel Awards (WTA) held in Dubai, competed for the coveted world titles.

Al Redha said Emirates also won the world title for world’s leading airline- economy class.

“We are immensely proud of our cabin crew who have joined us from over 160 nations.

“Every day, on over 530 flights across six continents, Emirates’ high quality product and services with passion, dedication and professionalism.

“Coming from different walks of life, Emirates cabin crews truly embrace diversity and make it their strength, as they work as a team on every flight to deliver the best travel experiences.

“Being named World’s leading Cabin Crew is a wonderful testimony to our efforts.

“We will like to thank our customers and industry partners for this recognition.

“At the WTA’s Middle East Gala Ceremony earlier this year, Emirates was named the region’s Leading Airline, Leading Airline Brand, Leading Airline Rewards Programme, Leading Airline Website, and Leading Airport Lounge- Business Class.

“The World Travel Awards has a 26-year history of acknowledging and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry,” he said. (NAN)

– Dec. 10, 2019 @ 17:45 GMT |

